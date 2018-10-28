Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. MED lifted their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NYSE CNC opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock worth $3,018,990. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

