WPP (WPP) Raised to “Buy” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. WPP has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4595 per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WPP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $23,467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $16,006,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,023,000. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

