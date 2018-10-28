World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Receives $92.00 Average PT from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday. Cannonball Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,002. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $4,811,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,661.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $869,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,996 shares of company stock worth $29,322,438 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,486,000 after buying an additional 172,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,624,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after buying an additional 776,979 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.