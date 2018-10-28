Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,708.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $859,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,348.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,922 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

