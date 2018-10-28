WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT (HEDJ) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEDJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT by 142,250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 537,707 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEDJ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,644. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE HEDGED EQUIT has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $67.62.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

