Winding Tree 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,239.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $2,239.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00005075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $627.99 or 0.09763586 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,051,862 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

