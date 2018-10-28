WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.10.
WHF opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 105.19%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
