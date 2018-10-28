Weyerhaeuser (WY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 360755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 224,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

