Westpac Banking (WBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.22

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 29814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 526.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $183,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.