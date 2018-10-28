Western Digital (WDC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Standpoint Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

WDC stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $296,780.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,766,358.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 21.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 64,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 47.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

