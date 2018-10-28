WesBanco (WSBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.29

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 92644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 24.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Zuschlag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,709 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,645,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

