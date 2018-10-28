Wells Fargo & Co Lowers GrubHub (GRUB) Price Target to $110.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Fisher sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,471,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,156.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $435,513.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,749 shares of company stock worth $12,874,593 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,304,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,111,000 after buying an additional 638,210 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 218.8% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,034,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,454,000 after buying an additional 1,396,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,934,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,186,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,880,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,667,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

