Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Silgan (SLGN) Price Target to $26.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 529,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,495. Silgan has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Alden sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $163,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,442.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $493,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock valued at $707,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Silgan by 169.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Silgan by 118.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Silgan by 54.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.