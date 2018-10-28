Wedbush Analysts Give Facebook (FB) a $250.00 Price Target

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $250.00 price target by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Facebook from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

Facebook stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. 31,228,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,172,114. The firm has a market cap of $422.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $143.80 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.93, for a total transaction of $23,760,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total value of $138,735.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,975,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,898,162 shares of company stock worth $687,717,145. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

