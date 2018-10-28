WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $72.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

