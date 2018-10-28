Waves (WAVES) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.05 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Waves has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $188.81 million and $5.05 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00029217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Upbit, Gate.io and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinrail, OKEx, Huobi, Exrates, BCEX, Coinbe, Upbit, COSS, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Indodax, Bittrex, Tidex, Exmo, Livecoin, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Liqui and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

