Watsco (WSO) PT Lowered to $167.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $187.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $141.83 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

