Watsco (WSO) PT Lowered to $167.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $187.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.
WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.38.
Shares of Watsco stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $141.83 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
