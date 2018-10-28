Waters (WAT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at UBS Group

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Waters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Shares of WAT opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Waters has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.9% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

