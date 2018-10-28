Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $68.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

