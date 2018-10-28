Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CAG stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

