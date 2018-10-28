Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €93.00 ($108.14) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.97 ($154.62).

WCH stock opened at €77.50 ($90.12) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a 52 week high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

