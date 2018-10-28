Wabash National (WNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY18 guidance at $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $612.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $13.12 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

