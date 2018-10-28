W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,115,000 after acquiring an additional 140,430 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 2,487,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after acquiring an additional 160,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 326,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111,652 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.