W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMS opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on Bemis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

