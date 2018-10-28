VPNCoin (VASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One VPNCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. VPNCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VPNCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002242 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VPNCoin Profile

VPNCoin (VASH) is a coin. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. The official website for VPNCoin is www.bitnet.cc . VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VPNCoin

VPNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VPNCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

