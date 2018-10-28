VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (VLKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
VLKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLKAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,548 shares. VOLKSWAGEN has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
VOLKSWAGEN Company Profile
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
