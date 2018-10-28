VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (VLKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLKAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,548 shares. VOLKSWAGEN has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. VOLKSWAGEN had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $72.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that VOLKSWAGEN will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

VOLKSWAGEN Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

