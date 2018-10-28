Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,653,516 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the September 28th total of 6,521,211 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,453,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 677,202 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 671,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 90,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

