Vocera Communications (VCRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,459,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,469. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.83 and a beta of -0.03. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,621.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,415. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

