Visteon Corp (VC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Visteon worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Visteon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 27.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VC. TheStreet lowered shares of Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $99,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.71 per share, for a total transaction of $291,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $303,446. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.48 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.