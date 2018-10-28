Visa Inc (V) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 6.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.61.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

