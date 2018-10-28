Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Virtusa worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 10.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,425,480.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

