Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Has $611,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.9% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,927,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 556,381 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 24,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.7% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 253.3% in the second quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 210,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 151,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

