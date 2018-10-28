Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Short Interest Up 57.8% in October

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,668 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 28th total of 1,056,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Veritex by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veritex by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $536.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Veritex has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

