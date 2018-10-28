Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.04. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.93.

VRSK traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $113.84. 915,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $84.36 and a 12-month high of $122.80.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $362,858.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,823.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $2,160,872.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,220 shares in the company, valued at $91,967,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and have sold 377,684 shares worth $44,289,589. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

