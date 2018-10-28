Varian Medical Systems (VAR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,008.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,051 shares of company stock worth $1,774,728. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 229,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

