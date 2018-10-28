Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $712.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.70 million and the lowest is $707.00 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $678.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $312,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,051 shares of company stock worth $1,774,728. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 199,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

VAR traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. 981,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,244. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

