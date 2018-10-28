Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,453,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 56,972 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,167,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

