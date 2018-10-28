ValuEngine Upgrades Zillow Group (Z) to “Buy”

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $542,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,501,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,597,149.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $36,826.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $11,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,350 shares of company stock worth $10,000,835. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

