ValuEngine Downgrades TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 861,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 174.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 55,442 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

