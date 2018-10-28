Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their hold rating on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.34 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $420,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,911 shares in the company, valued at $400,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

