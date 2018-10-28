Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Valero Energy stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

