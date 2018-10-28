Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 467,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,673. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,243 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $232,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,243 shares of company stock worth $798,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 77.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

