United Services Automobile Association Has $324,000 Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 2.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Re/Max stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. Re/Max’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

