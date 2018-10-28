United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,928,000 after purchasing an additional 672,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,263,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,032,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,130,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 422,612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 970,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after buying an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 30,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $1,647,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,440 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,200 shares of company stock worth $3,806,642 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

