United Parcel Service (UPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $147.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

