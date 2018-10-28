United Bitcoin (UBTC) Price Up 17.2% This Week

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One United Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00063525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Liquid and ACX. During the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. United Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $241,764.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014261 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin Coin Profile

United Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com . United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Liquid, ACX, Coinnest, OKEx, ZB.COM and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy United Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

