Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.44.

NYSE:UNP opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Union Pacific has a one year low of $115.16 and a one year high of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

