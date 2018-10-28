UMB Financial (UMBF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Dana H. Abraham sold 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $778,319.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $78,465.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,323 shares of company stock worth $98,048 and have sold 36,443 shares worth $2,718,871. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 231.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 271,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,896,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.