Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 598,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,075. The company has a market cap of $389.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

