UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Credicorp (BAP)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

NYSE:BAP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $189.69 and a 12 month high of $239.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $955.13 million during the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

