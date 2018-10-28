UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Credicorp (BAP)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.
NYSE:BAP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $189.69 and a 12 month high of $239.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.
